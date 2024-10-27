Panthers predictions, spread, o/u for Week 8 road matchup with the Broncos
The Carolina Panthers will take another look at Bryce Young this week as Andy Dalton is still recovering from a sprained thumb that he suffered in his car accident earlier in the week.
Denver is favored by a bunch this week, and rightfully so. Can the Panthers cover the spread? It's time to make our picks. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Broncos -10.5
1-star play on the Broncos (-10.5): I'm not a huge fan of laying double digits in the NFL, even against bad teams like the Carolina Panthers. This isn't where the best play in this game is, but we'll get to that in a second. Until this defense shows any signs of life, these lines are going to continue to get higher and higher. Bo Nix has struggled at times, but he could have a big day against this secondary. Laying the points with Denver is the only way to look at this.
Over/Under: 41.5
3-star play on the under: The Broncos have not scored a ton of points this season, and even against this reeling defense, it may take them a little while to settle in and find a groove. On the other side, Bryce Young is making his first start since being benched entering Week 3. Is he ready? Does the coaching staff believe in him? Do the players believe in him? Does he feel that lack of belief, if it exists? There are way too many questions surrounding that situation for me to believe that the Panthers' offense will all of a sudden snap out of it this evening. Not to mention, Denver has been one of the league's best pass defenses all season.
