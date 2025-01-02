Jaycee Horn is 'excited' for first career Pro Bowl nod after career year with Panthers
Jaycee Horn made the Pro Bowl for the 2024 season. It is the first such honor of his career, and he is the only Carolina Panthers player to have made it. Chuba Hubbard, Robert Hunt, and Johnny Hekker are alternates, but Horn is the only one who got in ahead of his positional peers.
The Pro Bowl may not carry as much weight anymore since the award itself has been diluted and the event is just a series of skill competitions and unrelated-to-football games, but it's still an honor that Horn is excited he can finally say applies to him.
Jaycee Horn is happy with his Pro Bowl nod
Jaycee Horn has been a Pro Bowl alternate before. This time, he's the main addition. "A lot of hard work went into it. It's cool just to get a nod," the 2020 first-round pick said. "In 2022, I was an alternate, and I was like real focused on the Pro Bowl and ended up not making it. This year, I kinda just like, 'It's whatever. I'm not expecting to make it.' My agent called me, gave me the news. I'm definitely excited."
Horn has excelled when on the field for most of his NFL career. The only problem is that he hasn't been on the field much. The cornerback has suffered injuries most seasons in the NFL. This year, he played every game leading into last week, when he was out with a hip injury.
He's been able to lock down the opposing team's best wide receiver when matched up despite not shadowing them. He's allowing the second-lowest catch percentage in coverage this year, too. It's been a great season for Horn, even if the Panthers are 4-12 and have the league's worst defense.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to pick Texas QB prospect in 2025 NFL draft
Bryce Young reveals what he did to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Panthers getting reinforcements at running back for Week 18