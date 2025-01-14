Carolina Panthers star earns massive contract projection
The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in NFL history this season, so they absolutely need to address some major issues on that side of the ball in the coming months.
While an overhaul may be needed, the Panthers do have one player in particular who definitely needs to be a part of their future: cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Horn had a brilliant campaign in 2024 and becomes eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and Dean Jones of Cat Crave feels that Carolina should prioritize a new deal for him.
"Horn was nothing short of sensational from start to finish. He locked down one side of the field with minimal fuss," Jones wrote. "Teams were wary about looking in his direction. For all Carolina's problems on defense, and they were in plentiful supply, the former first-round pick's exceptional production was a beaming light amid the chaos."
So, what type of contract will Horn receive?
Well, Spotrac is projecting the 25-year-old to land a massive four-year, $78.5 million deal. That would pay Horn $19.6 million annually.
The question is whether or not the Panthers would want to risk providing such an injury-prone player with a lucrative long-term deal.
Horn was terrific this year for sure, registering 68 tackles, a couple of sacks, an interception and 13 passes defended en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
However, over the first three seasons of his career between 2021 and 2023, the University of South Carolina product played in a grand total of 22 games. Even in 2024, Horn missed two contests.
The Panthers will probably try to extend the star defender, as general manager Dan Morgan has already said that it will be a top priority for the team this offseason. But it is a sticky situation for sure.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers 7-round mock draft: Bryce Young finally gets his WR1
Carolina Panthers linked to tempting trade for former first-round WR
Peyton Manning points out problem for Panthers and Bryce Young
Former Panthers star brutally ripped for botching his contract year