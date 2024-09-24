Panthers updated depth chart for NFL Week 4 matchup vs. Cincinnati Bengals
There's a different feeling around the Carolina Panthers after making the switch to Andy Dalton at quarterback and taking down the Las Vegas Raiders convincingly, 36-22. This Sunday, the Panthers return home to Bank of America Stadium to take on a hungry Cincinnati Bengals team that is searching for their first win.
Tuesday evening, the Panthers released their unofficial depth chart for this week's game.
OFFENSE
QB: Andy Dalton, Bryce Young
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone
WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker
WR: Jonathan Mingo, David Moore
TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks
TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala
C: Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym
RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston
RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
DEFENSE
DE: Jayden Peevy
DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman
DE: A'Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Charles Harris
LB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Jon Rhattigan
LB: Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherelus
OLB: DJ Johnson, Tarron Jackson
CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, Tariq Castro-Fields
CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew
S: Xavier Woods, Jammie Robinson, Russ Yeast
S: Nick Scott, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Demani Richardson
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Eddy Pineiro
P: Johnny Hekker
KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
LS: JJ Jansen
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Ochocinco apologizes to Carolina Panthers WRs for his bad take
NFL power rankings Week 4: Panthers ride Red Rocket up 5 spots
Panthers’ free agent spending spree vindicated with Week 3 win
Dave Canales on Andy Dalton’s big-time game in win vs Raiders