Panthers updated depth chart for NFL Week 4 matchup vs. Cincinnati Bengals

A new look to the Carolina Panthers' two-deep for this week's game vs. Cincinnati.

There's a different feeling around the Carolina Panthers after making the switch to Andy Dalton at quarterback and taking down the Las Vegas Raiders convincingly, 36-22. This Sunday, the Panthers return home to Bank of America Stadium to take on a hungry Cincinnati Bengals team that is searching for their first win.

Tuesday evening, the Panthers released their unofficial depth chart for this week's game.

OFFENSE

QB: Andy Dalton, Bryce Young

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone

WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker

WR: Jonathan Mingo, David Moore

TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks

TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala

C: Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym

RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston

RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman

DEFENSE

DE: Jayden Peevy

DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman

DE: A'Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Charles Harris

LB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Jon Rhattigan

LB: Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherelus

OLB: DJ Johnson, Tarron Jackson

CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, Tariq Castro-Fields

CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew

S: Xavier Woods, Jammie Robinson, Russ Yeast

S: Nick Scott, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Demani Richardson

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Eddy Pineiro

P: Johnny Hekker

KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

LS: JJ Jansen

