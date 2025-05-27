Panthers urged to consider trading for 179-tackle divisional rival
The Carolina Panthers learned just how valuable a good defensive interior was last year. They also learned how important it is to have depth up front, since they had neither of those things. They've gone to great lengths to fix both of those issues, adding talent and depth up front. But they can never have too many impactful players on the defensive interior.
Enter David Onyemata. Recently pegged as the Atlanta Falcons best trade asset, the defensive lineman has 30 sacks and 179 tackles, proving his mettle in both run defense and as a pass rusher. Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes that the Panthers would make a fine landing spot.
Palacios believes a big turnaround is coming for the Panthers after a stellar offseason. He cited the signings of Tershawn Wharton and Tre'von Moehrig as key additions to fix the run defense, but that they could use Onyemata. He would complement Derrick Brown really well and help the former Pro Bowl DT have a great year.
Given his age and position, it's not likely that Onyemata would be a terribly costly acquisition, so the Panthers could actually afford it. They could part with a mid to late-round draft pick and probably get the job done.
Unfortunately, the Falcons and Panthers hate each other. They don't have a lengthy trade history with one another, so even if the Falcons do decide to move on from Onyemata, the Panthers will be low on their list of potential suitors. Plus, since he's their best asset, they're not likely to want to help Carolina out in that way, either.
