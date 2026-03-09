Eagles-Panthers Trade Idea Brings in Superstar Partner for Derrick Brown

In 2024, the Carolina Panthers attempted to play defense without their 2023 Pro Bowl defensive lineman. It’s not as if the club had much choice. Standout Derrick Brown, who finished second on the team with 103 tackler, went down in Week 1 in the club’s 47-10 loss at New Orleans and was lost for the remainder of ’24.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Without him, the Panthers allowed a league-worst 179.8 yards per game on the ground by season’s end. He returned, played and started all 17 regular-season games (and the playoff loss to the Rams). Carolina’s defense improved to the tune of giving up 123.3 rushing yards per game (and 116 yards vs. Los Angeles).

Carolina’s defense made some strides in 2025

Still, there’s certainly room for improvement when it comes to those latter numbers. Last offseason, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan added experience defensive linemen such as Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III via free agency. He also selected University of Florida defensive tackle Cam Jackson in the fifth round of the draft. While veteran A’Shawn Robinson bounced back from a so-so 2024 (despite tying for the team lead with 5.5 sacks), Wharton was a non-factor vs. the run.

Over the weekend, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN dropped this little bit of info regarding one of the top interior defenders in the league who owns a Super Bowl ring. The Philadelphia Eagles recently re-upped with their first-round pick of 2022. However, the bigger buzz was in regards to their top selection from the 2023 NFL draft.

“With defensive tackle Jordan Davis now extended,” explained Fowler, “Philly also must weigh whether to extend Jalen Carter, who is eligible for a new deal. I’m told Philly has received trade calls on Carter.”

Is Eagles’ DT Jalen Carter available via trade?

That’s hardly a surprise given the talent of the ninth overall pick in the draft three years ago. Carter has certainly made his presence felt in a brief time. There have been a combined 13.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. He has a fumble return for a touchdown, and he’s knocked down a combined 13 passes the last two seasons. He’s also had a knack for blocking kicks.

Jalen Carter gets credit for the field goal block pic.twitter.com/zeQpebJ8ew — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) September 21, 2025

But wait, there’s more. In six postseason games, Carter has totaled three sacks, knocked down three passes, and a forced fumble. The University of Georgia product has been named to two straight Pro Bowls. The Eagles have until May 1 to pick up his fifth-year option, which would seem to be a no-brainer.

Still, Carter has had some less-than-scintillating moments. He began the 2025 season by spitting on Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott after the opening kickoff and was ejected from the game.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

So is the three-year defender truly on the trade market? Just because a team has inquired it doesn’t mean a player is available. If Carter can be had, what would it take for a team like the Panthers to obtain him? The asking price would likely start with a first-round pick, perhaps a Day 2 selection (second- or third-round), as well as another draft choice in 2027. That’s a pretty steep price for any team, much less a club that has numerous needs such as Dave Canales’s club.