Panthers waive rookie quarterback, leaving two on the roster
Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers waived undrafted quarterback Jack Plummer butaccording to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the team plans to bring him back if he clears waivers.
Plummer knew when he came to Carolina that it would be an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster with Bryce Young and Andy Dalton already in place. After the first two preseason games, it looked like the former Louisville signal-caller had no shot whatsoever. But then the Buffalo game happened. Plummer was looked comfortable and confident throughout the entire game, completing 21-of-29 pass attempts for 279 yards and two touchdowns.
“Jack really made a statement for himself last game and I value that emergency third quarterback, but that’s a spot on the 53-man roster," head coach Dave Canales said on Monday. "That becomes a real sticky point. Based on depth and need at other positions, can we afford to carry three quarterbacks on the 53? Jack made it harder by his performance in Buffalo. That’s exactly the situation I wanted to be in. I want guys to force hard conversations and hard decisions by Dan and I.”
Although Canales has stated in the past that he would prefer to have a veteran as the third option at quarterback, he's open to developing someone in that role to potentially replace Dalton as the backup whenever his time in Carolina comes to an end. Plummer has been with the Panthers all offseason and throughout camp, so it makes sense to keep him around if possible.
