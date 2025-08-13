Xavier Legette has high praise for Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver battle
Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver Xavier Legette wasn’t around very long on Friday night, ejected in the first quarter of the team’s 30-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. What is evident is that a team that did not have at least one player catch at least 50 passes in 2024 appears primed to change that this upcoming season.
“We got a whole lot of competition in there” said Legette is regards to the Panthers’ wide receiver position (via Joseph Person of The Athletic). “I don’t know how they’re gonna do it or how it’s gonna play out, but everybody in that room’s a good player.”
“After Legette was tossed Friday,” explained Person, “Jalen Coker stepped in and produced with a couple of nice catches—one for a five-yard touchdown and a one-handed grab that was nullified by penalty, erasing a 34-yard gain. Coker pulled down a few more Bryce Young passes Monday, which didn’t come as much of a surprise to Legette.”
“He ain’t stepping up,” said the 2024 first-round pick (via Person), “he’s been doing that. He’s a very good player.” An undrafted free agent addition a year ago, Coker caught 32 passes, two for touchdowns, and his 478 receiving yards was the third-highest total on the team behind Adam Thielen (615) and Legette (497).
Xavier Legette is part of the Panthers’ new-look wide receiving corps
“Legette and Coker are part of a deeper receiving room this year,” said Person. “The Panthers drafted Tetairoa McMillan (first round) and Jimmy Horn (sixth) and signed Hunter Renfrow, the former Clemson and Las Vegas Raiders receiver who was out of the league last season, dealing with ulcerative colitis…Throw in offseason pickup Brycen Tremayne, who had two nice catches Monday, and the Panthers will have tough decisions to make with the last one or two receiver spots.”
Head coach Dave Canales apparently knows what he has with this new-look group. “It’s a very competitive room. And I’m excited to see, as we continue to have these preseason opportunities, see the guys we can count on.”
With all this talent and quarterback Bryce Young apparently coming into his own, don’t count on the Panthers having the league’s 30th-ranked passing attack for the second consecutive season.
