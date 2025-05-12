Patrick Mahomes' half-brother tried out for Panthers at rookie minicamp
Patrick Mahomes has certainly made a name for himself in the NFL, and now, his half-brother, Graham Walker, is looking to do the same.
Walker and Mahomes share the same father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., who played in the MLB for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Earlier this month, the undrafted free agent tight end participated in a tryout with the Kansas City Chiefs but left unsigned. Last week, he had a try out with the Carolina Panthers and could be a name to keep in the back of your mind later throughout the summer.
The Panthers drafted Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans in the fifth round in April, but will likely look to sign another tight end to the 90-man roster heading into training camp. Perhaps Walker gets that call.
Walker began his career at Brown and over the course of three seasons, he logged 125 receptions for 1,465 yards and 15 touchdowns. Following his sophomore campaign, Walker was named an All-American by HERO Sports. In his lone season with the Rice Owls, he hauled in 24 passes for 252 yards.
The Panthers' tight end room currently consists of Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, James Mitchell, Mitchell Evans, and Dominique Dafney.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers release another edge rusher after Jadeveon Clowney cut
Projected Panthers-Chiefs trade lands Bryce Young a top weapon
PFF names Panthers 1 of 4 NFL teams on the verge of turnaround
Panthers’ toughest game of 2025 when reigning NFL MVP visits