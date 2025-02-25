PFF mock draft has surprising one-two punch for Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have a choice to make. If they decide to forego defense with the eighth pick of the draft, which probably means Abdul Carter and Mason Graham were both off the board, then they have to have one of two things. They have to have signed impact defenders in free agency or they have to be confident they can still draft impact defenders later.
In PFF's latest mock draft for the Panthers, that's exactly what happens, and Carolina arguably gets a steal in the second round and adds two extremely talented players with their first two selections.
PFF mock has incredible run to open Panthers draft
In PFF's mock, the Panthers make the tough decision to go with a wide receiver at eight overall. The only way they can do this is if he falls because no other wide receiver prospect (not counting Travis Hunter) is worth the eighth pick.
The staff at PFF said, "Adding a true dominant X receiver like McMillan would help the Panthers unlock the full potential of 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette. Despite frequently facing rolled coverage, McMillan still put up elite production in 2024, hauling in 86 catches for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns. He thrived in contested situations, securing 18 of 32 such targets—often against multiple defenders—while also forcing an impressive 29 missed tackles."
This decision means they desperately need to fill the rest of the draft with defense, and that's what they do. Six of the remaining eight selections go to defense, but the second-round pick is the most shockingly good one.
With the 58th pick, PFF mocks Georgia safety Malaki Starks to Carolina. "Starks' production dipped in 2024, but his coverage performance in 2023 showcased his impact. That season, he allowed just 18 completions on 37 targets while recording three interceptions and seven pass breakups," they said.
This would be an absolute steal and an incredible start to the draft. Starks has been mocked to Carolina in the first round of some mock drafts. He's been considered a first-round prospect, so adding two first-round prospects to address two holes on the roster would be incredible. Is it likely? Maybe not, but this would arguably be the dream scenario.
