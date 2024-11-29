PFF names Panthers QB Bryce Young the best deep passer in the NFL in Week 12
Bryce Young's game has evolved over the last few weeks since returning to the Carolina Panthers lineup. He's improved every single week to the tune of a career outing in Week 12 against the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs. One area that plagued him last year and this year was anything deep down the field, but PFF has just given him a major compliment in that area of the game.
Bryce Young's deep ball garners major PFF praise
According to PFF_Panthers, there was no better player in the NFL at throwing the deep ball during Week 12 than Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers player was accurate and threw with timing to all parts of the field, including one he's shied away from in the past.
Even coming out of college, Young's arm strength was not seen as a strength. It was a question whether or not he'd be able to hit the deep ball like he did in college without a "big arm," but he might have put that question to bed finally in Week 12. PFF does a good job at analyzing everything, so for example, he wasn't penalized for his perfect deep ball that Xavier Legette dropped.
It was a terrific overall performance for Young, one that was almost two years in the making. To see him excel at all was once considered almost impossible, but to see him thrive in that challenging area of the field over all other QBs is inspiring.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Mina Kimes said about Bryce Young’s big game against Chiefs
Panthers 7-round NFL mock draft: The trade down, load up edition
Dave Canales reverses his earlier sentiment about Bryce Young
Panthers predicted to upgrade pass rush at Giants’ expense in 2025