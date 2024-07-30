Position Battles to Watch as Panthers Begin Padded Practices
Ready for things to get poppin'? Well, today's your lucky day.
This morning, the Carolina Panthers will hold their first padded practice of training camp which means the competition will rise to a whole new level. We've highlighted some areas to watch over the last couple of weeks, and really all offseason, but today is when certain position battles will start to show some separation.
1. Running Back
In the battle: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Rashaad Penny, Raheem Blackshear, Jonathon Brooks.
Hubbard entered camp as the favorite to be the team's lead back, but I don't think Miles Sanders will go away quietly. Everyone is writing him off after his worst season in the NFL, and trust me, I get it. The truth of that matter is, no running back, even Chuba, looked tremendous running behind that offensive line a year ago. In addition to those two, rookie Jonathon Brooks will be in the mix for the RB1 title although it might not happen until later on in the year. Brooks has yet to practice and there is no timetable for his return. In the meantime, Rashaad Penny and Raheem Blackshear can push for that third spot.
2. Wide Receiver
In the battle: Terrace Marshall Jr., David Moore, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Deven Thompkins.
I'm leaving Jonathan Mingo out of this because I can't see a scenario where he's left off the roster. He's a former second round pick and is only in year two. Not to mention, he's had a fantastic start to camp. Terrace Marshall Jr. has had himself a solid start as well, but his production needs to to carry on through the rest of camp and preseason to ensure a spot on the roster. Carolina will likely keep six receivers, so Marshall, Moore, Smith-Marsette, and Thompkins will be jostling for those last two spots behind Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, and Mingo.
3. Outside Linebacker
In the battle: DJ Johnson, K'Lavon Chaisson, Kemoko Turay, Luiji Vilain.
With D.J. Wonnum still out, the Panthers need someone to step up opposite of Jadeveon Clowney. They signed Kemoko Turay last week after a successful workout to add another body to the mix, but he has a long way to go considering he just arrived and has just one practice under his belt. Ideally, former third-rounder DJ Johnson shows some promise and Chaisson serves as a viable backup.
4. Corner
In the battle: Dicaprio Bootle, D'Shawn Jamison, Wille Drew, Lamar Jackson.
Dave Canales has been pleased with the play of the corners and really, the secondary as a whole thus far. He has every right to be, but I'm still skeptical of what this group can or more importantly, cannot do. Dane Jackson feels like an adequate starter, but it wouldn't hurt for Carolina to infuse more competition for Bootle, Jamison, and the others. The free agent market isn't completely bare, but the waiver wire may be a more realistic route to adding another body.
5. Kicker
In the battle: Eddy Pineiro, Harrison Mevis.
YES! Kickers are football players too! Sure, the pads being on doesn't really change much with this battle but it's still a battle to keep an eye on. Pineiro has been one of the league's most accurate kickers since coming to Carolina and it feels like he has a slight edge in the competition. That said, this battle will likely go up until the final cut day, so there's still a lot of reps to be had before a decision is made.
