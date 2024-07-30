Dave Canales Lists Early Training Camp Standouts
It's easy to keep your eyes on Bryce Young, Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jaycee Horn, Derrick Brown, and other key parts of the Carolina Panthers' roster while at training camp, but there are several guys who are not getting talked about nearly as much as they should.
Who are they? Head coach Dave Canales was asked this question following Monday's practice.
“Just to rattle off a few, I’ll start with the safety group. Nick Scott, Alex Cook. Of course, Jordan (Fuller) and Xavier (Woods) are looking fantastic but that safety group, I’m just really pleased with how they’re communicating, running to the ball. They’re really showing the effort and strain we’re looking for. From a linebacker group beyond Shaq (Thompson) and Josey (Jewell), Trevin Wallace, just watching him fly around, this guy is a special talent. Chased the ball down today after a play which is what we want, we want the whole group rolling. Offensively, just looking at that receiver room. But also, just looking at the things like Jordan Matthews and his effort that he brings in. Stephen Sullivan flashes ability and length. I could keep going, but what I hoped for is happening. The groups are very competitive.”
Although padded practices don't start until this morning, we've seen a different energy from guys who are further down the depth chart on both sides of the ball. They're not waiting for pads to start pushing for a starting job or perhaps just a spot on the 53-man roster. It's been a competitive first week or so and that will only ramp up the further we get into the preseason.
The biggest surprises have been receivers Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jonathan Mingo, who have looked really solid early on. It seems as if the game is starting to slow down for them and they have confidence in what they're doing.
“It’s learning the game, it’s learning NFL defense," Canales said about the two. "The biggest challenge for receivers at the NFL level is defenses are so good at disguising, holding shells and you kind of don’t know what’s happening until right at the snap. And then over time, you start to see what’s happening before the snap. I think there’s a level of comfortability that comes with second and third-year players. David Moore was another guy that it was two or three years in Seattle before he was really able to make that impact. I see (Jonathan) Mingo, and I see Terrace (Marshall Jr.) that are playing really comfortably in a pro setting. The hope is to get them to perform to their highest potential and to create that format for them to do it and they’ve taken advantage of that so far.”
Will their high level continue when the pads come on? What about the rookies? Does Trevin Wallace still show that he's someone they can count on in a rotational role? Can Xavier Legette make strides after a slow start? We're about to find out.
