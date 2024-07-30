Carolina Panthers Training Camp Recap - 7/29
Cloudy skies and pouring rain gave way to immaculate sunshine as the Carolina Panthers finished up the non-padded portion of training camp. The first-team offense had their best day of offense under the Carolina blue skies for a sold-out crowd to see. The warm up portion of training camp is over. Tomorrow, things begin to look like real football. The biggest change will be in the trenches as attendees get to see the duo of A'Shawn Robinson and Derrick Brown wreak havoc on the improved interior offensive line in earnest for the first time. Should be fun! Let's discuss Monday's happenings.
Today's news:
Dave Canales confirmed Monday afternoon that special teams captain and key depth safety Sam Franklin fractured his foot during the team's Back Together Saturday practice. Losing Frankin's leadership and special teams prowess is a tough blow to a young squad that will need to win on the margins to compete in games. Canales stated that Franklin should be back this season, but his presence will be missed.
Wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field during today's practice with what Canales described as a "thigh injury." Davis is a product of the UFL who spent last season's training camp with the Miami Dolphins. There is no word on the severity of his injury, but hopefully he will return soon.
Shaq Thompson missed today's practice with an illness. It doesn't sound serious, and the rehabilitaing captain should be suited up tomorrow morning.
Kemoko Turay practiced in full for the first time as a Carolina Panther on Monday after being signed on Friday.
Notable quotes:
Dave Canales: “He’s one of my guys...You can’t replace Sam Franklin.” A strong endorsement for the special teams ace.
Canales: "I see (Jonathan) Mingo, and I see Terrace (Marshall Jr.) that are playing really comfortably in a pro setting. The hope is to get them to perform to their highest potential and to create that format for them to do it and they’ve taken advantage of that so far.” The two wide receivers looking to hit the reset button on their young careers are continuously receiving praise from their head coach. By far the two biggest stars of training camp and it's not particularly close.
Canales on Ihmir Smith-Marsette and his role in the offense: "He keeps making plays. That’s what we want. We’re looking for guys. Again, the message is: we are not in your way. This is the challenge and the competition and can you find your best? He’s bringing that to that room. A couple days ago he had a couple drops in a critical two-minute period, he battled and bounced back at Back Together and made some fantastic (plays). It was literally the same play, ball was thrown right at him, Andy throws a great ball and comes up with the play and has a chance to cut back for a big one. That’s the stuff I hope to continue to see from him as we have to make these decisions.”
Jonathan Mingo on what he learned about Bryce Young during their California training sessions: "He's not good at baseball." Mingo gave some very insightful answers about his training camp ascension in his post-practice media availability, but he also had a couple of laugh out loud moments. This answer about Bryce's baseball skills was one of them.
Mingo on him and Xavier Legette riding horses together: "Yeah, I plan to do something in the offseason but I try to leave the horses alone right before football season. But when the offseason comes we'll try to do something like that." If the marketing team for the Panthers' alarm bells didn't go off at the thought of creating content with Mingo and Legette on horseback, they need to be reevaluated.
Play of the day:
The play of the first four days of camp has been offense heavy. Let's show a little love to the defense, and to a player with a heavy weight on his shoulders heading into 2024. Jaycee Horn made a sweet full-extension play to bat away a deep ball to Adam Thielen in one-on-one position drills. Check it out.
Stock up:
Xavier Legette: The rookie has had a solid start to training camp. Today, camp attendees were treated to his best day as he saw the ball in a number of ways. Legette was seen separating from defensive backs in one-on-one drills, and also receiving Deebo Samuel like jet sweeps in team sessions. His most effective role will be as a Swiss army knife early on, and it seems like Brad Idzik is going to be creative with his new weapon.
The rest of this section is going to be a little different today. Normally, each player gets their own blurb, but one blurb will cover each player who's stock is rising because Dave Canales mentioned a handful of players by name. He was asked in his post-practice media availability about some guys who are standing out. This was his answer.
“Just to rattle off a few, I’ll start with the safety group. Nick Scott, Alex Cook. Of course, Jordan (Fuller) and Xavier (Woods) are looking fantastic but that safety group, I’m just really pleased with how they’re communicating, running to the ball...From a linebacker group beyond Shaq and Josey, Trevin Wallace, just watching him fly around, this guy is a special talent. Chased the ball down today after a play which is what we want, we want the whole group rolling. Offensively, just looking at that receiver room. But also, just looking at the things like Jordan Matthews and his effort that he brings in. Stephen Sullivan flashes ability and length."
