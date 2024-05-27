Three Realistic Free Agent Targets for the Panthers' Defense
Ejiro Evero's defense is in pretty good shape, but the Panthers could still use some help in a couple of spots - corner and edge rusher. Most of the top free agents are off the market and with limited money available, Carolina has to be wise with how they go about rounding out the depth of their roster.
Here are three realistic free agents the Panthers could target.
OLB Markus Golden
You can never have enough pass rushers and although Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum offer a serious presence off the edge, Golden would help solidify the depth at the position. He's notched 10 or more sacks in a season three times, most recently doing it in 2021 with the Arizona Cardinals. In a backup role with Pittsburgh last season, Golden totaled 20 tackles, 10 QB hits, six tackles for loss, and four sacks.
CB Stephon Gilmore
This one is the most obvious, isn't it? It really comes down to two things - does Gilmore believe Carolina is in a position to compete and can the Panthers afford him? Carolina has $5.9M in cap space according to OverTheCap and one could assume Gilmore would be asking a little north of that number. If the two sides can somehow meet in the middle and agree to terms, it will be a massive win for the Panthers.
CB Chandon Sullivan
Another former Steeler, Sullivan mostly appeared in a reserve role during his lone season in Pittsburgh but did record six passes defended and an interception. The Greenville, South Carolina native started 30 games across three seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2020-21) and Minnesota Vikings (2021). For his career, Sullivan has 29 pass breakups and six interceptions. He would be a much cheaper option that Gilmore and is only 27, so there's a still a chance his best football is ahead of him.
