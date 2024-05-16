Predicting Every Game on the Panthers' Newly Released 2024 Schedule
Stop me if you've heard this before...the Carolina Panthers are entering a new era. Dave Canales and Dan Morgan enter their first year as head coach and GM, so how will things go in 2024? Well, minutes ago the schedule for the upcoming season was released and I've got some early thoughts.
Below is my way-too-early game by game predictions for the 2024 season.
Week 1 (9/8): at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Prediction: Lose.
Record: 0-1.
Week 2 (9/15): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Prediction: Lose.
Record: 0-2
Week 3 (9/22): at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS
Prediction: Win.
Record: 1-2.
Week 4 (9/29): vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Prediction: Lose.
Record: 1-3.
Week 5 (10/6): at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Prediction: Lose.
Record: 1-4.
Week 6 (10/13): vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX
Prediction: Win
Record: 2-4.
Week 7 (10/20): at Washington Commanders, 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS
Prediction: Win.
Record: 3-4.
Week 8 (10/27): at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS
Prediction: Win.
Record: 4-4.
Week 9 (11/3): vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Prediction: Lose.
Record: 4-5.
Week 10 (11/10): vs. New York Giants (Munich, Germany), 9:30 a.m. EST on NFL Network
Prediction: Win.
Record: 5-5.
Week 11: BYE
Week 12 (11/24): vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Prediction: Lose.
Record: 5-6.
Week 13 (12/1): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. EST on FOX
Prediction: Lose.
Record: 5-7.
Week 14 (12/8): at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Prediction: Lose.
Record: 5-8.
Week 15 (12/15): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Prediction: Lose
Record: 5-9.
Week 16 (12/22): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. EST on FOX
Prediction: Win.
Record: 6-9.
Week 17 (12/29): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Prediction: Lose.
Record: 6-10.
Week 18 (Date TBD): at Atlanta Falcons, Time TBD
Prediction: Lose.
Record: 6-11.
How I got to 6-11:
I'm a big believer in Dave Canales turning this offense around from what they were a year ago. It's not going to be perfect by any means and there will be bumps along the way, but assuming Bryce Young takes the next step in his development thanks to better help around him, I can see Carolina squeezing out six wins. The defense - although they've lost some key pieces - is still in good shape and with Ejiro Evero and his assistants running it back, you have to feel good about what they'll do on that side of the ball. Getting to six wins may not seem like much to get excited about, but it's an indication that the organization is heading in the right direction and has the right people in charge.