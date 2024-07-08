Predicting the Madden 25 Ratings for the Panthers' Offensive Starters
The release of the Madden NFL 25 video game is still over a month away, but now is a good time to take a look at how each starter on the Carolina Panthers' offense could be rated.
Note: Keep in mind, the overall rating predictions are what I believe Madden will rate each player, not what I would rate them.
1. QB Bryce Young (73)
Young gets a one-point bump from last year's game which isn't all that bad considering how his rookie season went. The potential of being a top half of the league QB still exists, but it's going to take time.
2. RB Chuba Hubbard (78)
Hubbard swiped the starting job away from Miles Sanders about a month into the 2023 season and never gave it back. He had his moments, but still only managed to rush for 3.8 yards per carry.
3. WR Diontae Johnson (82)
I believe we'll see Johnson drop from an 83, I'm just not sure it will be more than a point. Drops have plagued his career and he hasn't been able to duplicate the incredible year he had back in 2021.
4. WR Adam Thielen (85)
Is someone going to tell Adam Thielen that you're supposed to regress the deeper you get into your 30s? No one expected him to produce at the level he did during his first year in Carolina logging 103 receptions for 1,014 yards and four scores. By far his best season since 2018.
5. WR Xavier Legette (76)
This rookie wide receiver class is impressive and Legette could be the hidden gem the Panthers were fortunate to land. Big, fast, versatile piece for Carolina.
6. TE Tommy Tremble (73)
The receiving numbers won't knock your socks off by any means, but Tremble deserves to be rated higher than 70 - his Madden 24 rating.
7. LT Ikem Ekwonu (79)
79 for No. 79. A slight step back, but if all goes well he could be well into the 80s by season's end. There's a reason the Panthers took him in the top 10.
8. LG Damien Lewis (78)
Lewis isn't a top left guard in the league but he's sure as heck better than anything the Panthers rolled out there in 2023. A huge get for Carolina this offseason.
9. C Austin Corbett (76)
I would go a little higher with Corbett but the recent knee injuries play a big factor in predicting a more conservative number. I don't have much concern with his move to center, but those at EA may dock him because of the transition.
10. RG Robert Hunt (85)
The $100 million man earns a strong rating and is one of the top-rated players on the entire roster. Hunt will be the tone-setter for Carolina up front as they lean on the ground game.
11. RT Taylor Moton (84)
Moton was the Panthers' highest-rated offensive player in last year's game. This year, he loses that top spot by a single point even with a slight bump.
Robert Hunt Ranked as One of the NFL's Top Guards
Matt Rhule Opens Up About Failed Stint with Panthers
Panthers Grab Top Receiver in ESPN's Way-Too-Early 2025 Mock Draft