All Panthers

Predicting the Madden 25 Ratings for the Panthers' Offensive Starters

A look at how EA Sports will view the Carolina Panthers' offense.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

The release of the Madden NFL 25 video game is still over a month away, but now is a good time to take a look at how each starter on the Carolina Panthers' offense could be rated.

Note: Keep in mind, the overall rating predictions are what I believe Madden will rate each player, not what I would rate them.

1. QB Bryce Young (73)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball. Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA

Young gets a one-point bump from last year's game which isn't all that bad considering how his rookie season went. The potential of being a top half of the league QB still exists, but it's going to take time.

2. RB Chuba Hubbard (78)

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) rushes against New Orleans Saints. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Hubbard swiped the starting job away from Miles Sanders about a month into the 2023 season and never gave it back. He had his moments, but still only managed to rush for 3.8 yards per carry.

3. WR Diontae Johnson (82)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) tries to cut back against the Bills. Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat
Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and

I believe we'll see Johnson drop from an 83, I'm just not sure it will be more than a point. Drops have plagued his career and he hasn't been able to duplicate the incredible year he had back in 2021.

4. WR Adam Thielen (85)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs to the goal line. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Is someone going to tell Adam Thielen that you're supposed to regress the deeper you get into your 30s? No one expected him to produce at the level he did during his first year in Carolina logging 103 receptions for 1,014 yards and four scores. By far his best season since 2018.

5. WR Xavier Legette (76)

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (WO14) during the 2024 NFL Combine. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This rookie wide receiver class is impressive and Legette could be the hidden gem the Panthers were fortunate to land. Big, fast, versatile piece for Carolina.

6. TE Tommy Tremble (73)

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) catches the ball. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The receiving numbers won't knock your socks off by any means, but Tremble deserves to be rated higher than 70 - his Madden 24 rating.

7. LT Ikem Ekwonu (79)

Carolina Panthers LT Ikem Ekwonu (79) during the second half against the Jets. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

79 for No. 79. A slight step back, but if all goes well he could be well into the 80s by season's end. There's a reason the Panthers took him in the top 10.

8. LG Damien Lewis (78)

Seattle Seahawks guard Damien Lewis (68) after the game against the Cleveland Browns. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis isn't a top left guard in the league but he's sure as heck better than anything the Panthers rolled out there in 2023. A huge get for Carolina this offseason.

9. C Austin Corbett (76)

Carolina Panthers guard Austin Corbett (63) runs on to the field. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

I would go a little higher with Corbett but the recent knee injuries play a big factor in predicting a more conservative number. I don't have much concern with his move to center, but those at EA may dock him because of the transition.

10. RG Robert Hunt (85)

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Robert Hunt (68) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The $100 million man earns a strong rating and is one of the top-rated players on the entire roster. Hunt will be the tone-setter for Carolina up front as they lean on the ground game.

11. RT Taylor Moton (84)

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) runs on to the field. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Moton was the Panthers' highest-rated offensive player in last year's game. This year, he loses that top spot by a single point even with a slight bump.

Robert Hunt Ranked as One of the NFL's Top Guards

Matt Rhule Opens Up About Failed Stint with Panthers

Panthers Grab Top Receiver in ESPN's Way-Too-Early 2025 Mock Draft

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News