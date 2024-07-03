Panthers Grab Top Receiver in ESPN's Way-Too-Early 2025 Mock Draft
The Carolina Panthers added two massive pieces to the offense this offseason by drafting Xavier Legette with the final pick of the first round and by trading for Diontae Johnson.
The addition of those two won't keep GM Dan Morgan from addressing the position once again next offseason, especially since Johnson is entering the final year of his current deal. Should Johnson not meet expectations, they could let him walk in free agency and take another young receiver in the first round of next year's draft.
ESPN's Matt Miller projects that to happen in his way-too-early mock draft with Carolina trading the No. 2 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for the No. 8 pick, a 2026 first-rounder, and a 2027 second-rounder. The Raiders take Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders while the Panthers select Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden.
"In this scenario, the Panthers are able to move back and still land a playmaker, continuing to focus on building an offensive support system around Bryce Young after investing in guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt this offseason. Burden is the most explosive player in college football -- he averaged 14.1 yards per catch and had 1,212 yards on 86 receptions last season -- and brings a Deebo Samuel -like ability to make defenders miss post-catch. And he does it with legitimate 4.3 speed. Pairing Burden with Diontae Johnson and 2024 second-rounder Xavier Legette would give Young the type of wideouts he needs to excel."
Burden would be the perfect replacement for Johnson or perhaps compliment to the veteran receiver. He has top-end speed and has the ability to create separation early in routes. As a sophomore in 2023, Burden reeled in 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Pro Football Focus' O-Line Rankings Have the Panthers Trending Up
It's Not Time to Give Up on Miles Sanders Just Yet