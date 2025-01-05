Predicting which free agents the Panthers will re-sign and which they'll let walk
Now that the Carolina Panthers season is over; it's time to shift the focus to free agency and the draft. The Panthers will have to make decisions on several players but shouldn't have any trouble retaining the players who are due for a new deal.
Which pending free agents will remain in Carolina? We make our way-too-early predictions for the top players.
QB Andy Dalton
While Dalton did a magnificent job of mentoring Bryce Young, the Panthers can now look to move on to a young yet still experienced option for their backup spot.
Prediction: Let walk.
TE Ian Thomas
Thomas has been around forever and seemingly has nine lives. Just when you think the team may move off of him, he stays put. He is one of the better blocking tight ends in the league and that is worth something.
Prediction: Re-signs
TE Tommy Tremble
Tremble may never become a big-time receiving threat, but he could be a solid No. 2 option. Unless the Panthers plan to completely overhaul the tight end room, I don't think it makes a whole lot of sense to let Tremble go.
Prediction: Re-signs.
OL Brady Christensen
Christensen has shown his versatility throughout the first four years of his career, virtually lining up at every position. Multiple teams will express interest in adding a player like that, and the Panthers don't need to get into a bidding war over someone who would be a backup on their roster.
Prediction: Let walk.
OL Austin Corbett
There are certainly injury concerns with Corbett, who has technically suffered season-ending injuries three years consecutively. That being said, he's a leader in the locker room and someone who fits exactly what Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan want in an offensive lineman. They'll bring in competition, but guys like Corbett should get to stick around despite the health concerns.
Prediction: Re-signs.
LB Shaq Thompson
The Panthers were incredibly thin at linebacker at the start of the season, and once Thompson went down, it made things even more concerning. It's two straight years of serious injuries for him, but he's a Panther through and through. Dan Morgan realizes that. Plus, he needs Shaq's leadership to help turn around that side of the ball.
Prediction: Re-signs.
S Xavier Woods
Woods has had his moments, but consistency in pass coverage has been an issue for him. I expect the Panthers will move in a different direction.
Prediction: Let walk.
P Johnny Hekker
As long as Hekker wants to continue playing, he'll have a roster spot for him in Carolina. Does he want to go somewhere that is in a better position to contend for a Super Bowl? I don't think that's necessarily a dealbreaker for him.
Prediction: Re-sign.
K Eddy Pineiro
I'm going to go semi-bold here and say the Panthers and Pineiro don't agree on a new deal. The two sides couldn't get anything done last offseason, and that may be the case once again this offseason.
Prediction: Let walk.
Other Panthers' free agents
WR David Moore, TE Feleipe Franks, DL Jonathan Harris, LB Cam Gill, CB Caleb Farley, CB Mike Jackson, S Jordan Fuller, S Sam Franklin Jr., S Nick Scott, LS JJ Jansen.
