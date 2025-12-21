Panthers lead Buccaneers, but Dave Canales is failing Bryce Young in his biggest game

At halftime of their biggest game of the season, the Carolina Panthers are leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 13-10.

So far a couple trends have become clear. Ejiro Evero's defense is doing a pretty magnificent job of slowing Tampa down - the only blemish being leaving poor Mike Jackson alone on an island against Mike Evans yet again for their only touchdown of the game.

Offensively, the Panthers could have a much more comfortable lead, but they have been extremely limited by unimaginative and conservative playcalling from head coach Dave Canales.

Canales' best work this season has come on the Panthers' opening drives, where they have scored six touchdowns. The Panthers could have scored their seventh today but their first possession stalled in the red zone when Canales called an inexplicable pitch to Chuba Hubbard which got stuffed.

On the ensuing possessions a familiar dynamic has played out - one that completely ignores the things that Bryce Young and the Panthers do well. There have been no play action passes, very little motion and no misdirection whatsoever.

When Canales gets into these playcalling funks, success falls entirely on two things: either the offensive line gets push and Rico Dowdle or Chuba Hubbard are able to get some yardage - or Bryce Young has to drop back and deliver perfect passes - and he only has one receiver who's worth targeting with any consistency on the roster.

So, instead of leading 20-10 or 27-10 it's a three-point game, with Young being forced to drop back and throw to Tetairoa McMillan over and over as no other Panthers are getting open - and Xavier Legette is letting him down as per usual.

Getting better pass-catching personnel would certainly make things eaiser on both Young and Canales, but this is a clear case of the playcaller not pulling his weight. The only reason they're leading is the connection between Young and McMillan - exactly nothing else is working, offensively.

However the rest of this season plays out, it's become clear to us that Canales is not the right guy to take Young and the Panthers to the next level. They may have already gotten as far as they're going to go with him leading the charge.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers should kick tires on recently-released edge rusher

Panthers net Christian Rozeboom replacement in 2026 mock draft

Luke Kuechly tells Pat McAfee how the Carolina Panthers got rebuilt