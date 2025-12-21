Panthers rookie Lathan Ransom opens up on huge INT one week after crushing penalty

Last week, Carolina Panthers rookie Lathan Ransom reached a low point. The hard-hitting safety hit New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough a little too hard and a little too late, and it cost the Panthers.

It seemed as if the Saints were angling for a penalty based on the game situation, and it worked. They got into field goal range and nailed the winner. The Panthers lost for many reasons, but that penalty loomed largest.

This week, Ransom was again involved in the game-sealing play, this time picking off former Panther Baker Mayfield to seal the victory. It was the highest point just one week after rock bottom.

Lathan Ransom on coming back from penalty last week. pic.twitter.com/W7Cpo3uNLI — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 21, 2025

Ransom said after, "I played a lot of ball, so it didn't take long to get over [the penalty.] Another opportunity like today to go out there and show who I am."

The rookie said he doesn't typically use social media, so he didn't see much of the ire that was directed at him last week after the game. But what he does see, he uses as fuel, and it fueled him to make a big play today.

"Keep keeping that energy," the safety added with a smile. Ransom has seen up-and-down playing time, and in the last two weeks, he's been up and down himself.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Lathan Ransom (22) celebrates with linebacker Nic Scourton (11) and safety Nick Scott (21) after intercepting the ball to seal the victory in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Had the Panthers won last week, this would've been the clinching win for the division. But since the Panthers lost, it made this week's home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a virtual must-win.

They would've needed to win out and have the Bucs lose out, which is highly unlikely. Now, thanks to the win, Week 18 in Tampa is a win-or-go-home matchup for both sides. The playoffs will start a week early.

Ransom's interception came at a crucial time. The Bucs were driving and it seemed inevitable that they would either tie or take the lead, but Ransom seemed to read Mayfield's eyes and broke on the ball.

Simultaneously, it seemed like Mike Evans broke the other way on an option route, and Ransom was all alone to make the interception and seal the win for the Panthers.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers studs & duds from a huge win over the Buccaneers

Major takeaways from the Panthers’ stunning home win vs. Bucs

Carolina Panthers predicted to completely waste first-round pick