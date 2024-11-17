Ranking the Panthers' biggest positions of need on defense going into 2025
The Carolina Panthers, despite two straight quality outings and wins, are still the worst team in the league by most metrics. They're the only team giving up more than 30 points per game (exactly 31.0) and the third-most yards. Injuries have played a role, but the fully healthy Panthers D surrendered 47 points and 379 yards to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Numerous positions need to be addressed.
1. Edge Rusher
While the decision not to pay Brian Burns has improved their cap situation, it has tanked their pass rush. The Panthers have DJ Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney has been ineffective and Wonnum played well in his debut. It should be the number one position of need on the entire roster.
2. Cornerback
The secondary right now is virtually Jaycee Horn and a bunch of random players. Cornerback is completely dependant on Horn. If the Panthers can extend Horn, the position may not be in dire need, but they still need a viable CB2. Otherwise, teams just won't target Horn and will take advantage of the other players.
3. Linebacker
Josey Jewell has played well lately and Trevin Wallace has shown some promise, but Shaq Thompson will be old, expensive, and coming off a major injury again. The linebacker position should be addressed, but probably in the draft so they can continue to build it out inexpensively.
4. Safety
Xavier Woods has made some plays in his Panthers tenure, but the team just doesn't have a dependable safety. Woods, this season, may have more unneccessary roughness penalties than big plays. If they can fix the back-end, this team might be much harder to play against.
5. Nose Tackle
Shy Tuttle has shown flashes on the interior, but he's far from a dominant force. The depth behind him is nonexistent, and this team seems poised to be built from the trenches. Adding some talent to surround Derrick Brown on the inside is a smart idea for Dan Morgan and company.
