Report: Panthers Agree to Terms With Veteran Pass Rusher
Help on the edge is on its way.
After losing most of last season’s sack production, the Carolina Panthers have been in dire need of some pass rushing juice. According to Aaron Wilson, a national NFL reporter from Texas, that juice is coming in the form of Kemoko Touray.
Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer later confirmed the news.
Touray worked out alongside former Panther Marquis Haynes, and other free agents Yannick Ngakoue and Carl Landry. Earlier this week Dan Morgan said: "we’re going to look to add depth to every position, like I said before. Outside linebacker is no different. We’re just going to try to add as many pieces as we can and create as much competition as we can." He lived up to his word.
The newest Carolina Panther was a second round pick in 2018’s NFL Draft out of Rutgers University. He flashed elite potential as a freshman in the Big 10, racking up 7.5 sacks and being named to the Freshman All-American squad.
Touray was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, and he has spent time in San Francisco and Atlanta in his six year NFL career. He has amassed 12 sacks and 34 tackles in 41 career NFL games. He did not play an NFL snap in 2023, spending training camp on the Falcons’ practice squad before getting released in September.
He will join Jadaveon Clowney, K’Lavon Chaisson, D.J. Wonnum, Amare Barno, DJ Johnson, Eku Leota, and Luis Vilain as the Panthers’ pass rushing options as training camp continues into August.
A corresponding roster move needs to happen to free up a roster spot for Touray.
Read more about the Panthers
Xavier Legette Must 'Earn' First-Team Reps
Who is Going to Return Kicks for the Carolina Panthers?
Canales Plans to 'Drag Out' Kicking Competition 'As Long as Possible'