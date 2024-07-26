Who is Going to Return Kicks for the Carolina Panthers?
The NFL's new kickoff rule should be electric. For years the kickoff has been a glorified winds print for special teams players as big legged kickers booted the ball through the opposing team's endzone. No longer is that the case.
Is there anything more exciting in football than when a kick returner sees a seam and the crowd rises in anticipation knowing he's going to take it to the house? A return touchdown of any form is a crowd-pleaser, but there's something so aesthetically pleasing about a kickoff going back for six. That's going to happen at a more significant clip in 2024 and going forward.
You can read the specifics on the new rule here. The NFL stole the idea from the UFL that used it this season, and the spring football league saw a massive uptick in return yards.
Having an elite return man is going to be a real weapon in the NFL for the first time in decades. Who is going to get the first crack at returning kicks for the Carolina Panthers? Let's take a look at some options.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Smith-Marsette is lightning-in-a-bottle. His quick twitch movements and breakaway speed are unparalleled by any current Panther, and he could be a real problem for opposing special teams units as a full-time kick returner. His punt return touchdown in Chicago last season speaks for itself.
Smith-Marsette will undoubtedly get the first crack at returning punts, but time will tell if he's seen on kickoff as well.
Raheem Blackshear
Like Smith-Marsette, Blackshear is an explosive play waiting to happen every time he touches the ball. Also like Smith-Marsette, Blackshear has a litany of highlights with the ball in his hands in the return game both in college and in the NFL.
Blackshear finished second in the league in yards per kick return last season among all players that finished the season with 15 or more return attempts.
Xavier Legette
This would be fun, right? The book on Legette is that he boasts high end speed and he's tough to bring down in the open field, but he struggles separating against man coverage. Last time I checked he doesn't need to run a post route to haul in a kickoff, so his strengths matchup well with the ideal return man. Carolina may not want to throw their highly drafted receiver to the special teams wolves, so I think Legette returning kicks is unlikely, but he would sure be an electric option in the return game if given the chance.
Rashaad Penny
Penny has the longest shot at becoming the full-time kick returner for Carolina. He has experience dating back to college, but his laundry list of injuries have zapped some of the explosiveness that made him a first round pick out of San Diego State. If this was 2021, Penny may have a niche in the return game. However, it's 2024 and I believe that is out of the question.
