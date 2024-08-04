Report: Panthers To Add Veteran Quarterback and Tight End
Two (sort of) new faces will be at the Carolina Panthers training camp practice bright and early on Monday morning.
The first face is a quarterback that has familiarity with the Carolina Panthers. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the team plans to sign free agent quarterback Jake Luton. Head coach Dave Canales confirmed earlier this week that Andy Dalton is battling a quad injury that will cause him to miss some time.
Luton, 28, will begin his third tenure as a Panther upon his signing. He joined Carolina in July of 2023, spending training camp with the team before joining the practice squad in September. After a cup of coffee in New Orleans, Luton re-joined the Panthers in October before doing the dance of sign and release a few more times. The new backup quarterback also has familiarity with the current coaching staff. Luton spent time with Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik with the Seahawks in 2021.
He appeared in two preseason games with the Panthers last summer completing 8 of 19 passes and throwing a touchdown. Luton figures to see some action in the team's preseason opener in New England on Thursday night.
The other face is the much anticipated veteran tight end. Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, and Stephen Sullivan have all missed varying amounts of time with injuries this preseason, so the team bringing in a tight end was a bit of a formality. The formality comes in the form of Jacob Hollister.
Hollister, 30, spent time with Canales in Seattle. Stop me if you've heard that one before. The former Wyoming Cowboy has two career seasons with greater than 100 receiving yards and multiple touchdowns, both coming with Dave Canales in Seattle. Hollister is more "bottom of the roster churn" (looking at you Dan Morgan) than long-term investment, but according to Canales, bodies are needed in the tight end room to execute his scheme and Hollister can fill that role perfectly.
There has not been a corresponding move for the potential Luton addition, but in order to create space for Hollister the Panthers have waived/injured wide receiver Devin Carter.
