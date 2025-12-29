Chad Ochocinco makes firm declaration on Carolina Panthers after ugly loss

The Carolina Panthers didn't look like a team that could go to the playoffs on Sunday. With a chance to claim the NFC South at home with a win, they got a really stellar defensive performance and still lost 27-10.

Nothing about that game inspires hope for next week. Sure, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are absolutely reeling, but all they need to do is beat a team with a -67 point differential at home.

The Panthers struggle on primetime, on the road, and in huge games like this. Nevertheless, Chad Ochocinco, fan of the Panthers and NFL legend, has made a bold claim about the Panthers.

Chad Ochocinco isn't abandoning Panthers after bad outing

Chad Ochocinco said before the NFL season began that the Panthers could shock the world and make the playoffs. He still believes in that idea even if the Panthers struggled mightily on Sunday.

Panthers are winning the NFC South 💭 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 28, 2025

Despite putting up less than 150 total yards of offense in what has to be one of the ugliest displays of football by any team all year, Ochocinco said after, "Panthers are winning the NFC South."

This feels like more of an indictment on the Buccaneers than a statement of faith in the Panthers. Neither one of these teams is particularly good, but the Bucs are 1-7 in their last eight and have lost four in a row.

The Panthers got dominated by the NFL's best team, and the Buccaneers lost to the Miami Dolphins with Quinn Ewers under center.

Based on that metric alone, the Panthers should be expected to win. However, as mentioned, they struggle on the road and in primetime, and this is a must-win game. Historically, all that has been unkind to Carolina.

All Tampa Bay needs to do is split with the Panthers now, and unless the Atlanta Falcons win tonight and in Week 18 (unlikely since they're facing the Los Angeles Rams), the Buccaneers will get in at 8-9.

It would be a dreadful turn of events for the Panthers, but the odds believe that's going to happen. The Panthers are underdogs, but they do have Ochocinco's support, if nothing else.

