Roster Moves: Panthers Sign Running Back, Waive Injured Receiver
Veteran running back Rashaad Penny surprisingly announced his retirement earlier this week which opened up a spot on the Carolina Panthers' 90-man roster. The team didn't fill that spot with another running back right away and instead signed wide receiver Tayvion Robinson.
Wednesday afternoon, the Panthers waived/injured wide receiver Daewood Davis to create room for another running back to be added. The new guy? Former University of Washington standout, Dillon Johnson.
After spending three years at Mississippi State as a rotational back, Johnson transferred to Washington to be the featured back and put himself on the NFL's radar by rushing for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns on 233 carries. He finished the 2023 season 21st nationally in yardage and tied for sixth in rushing scores.
Johnson went undrafted this spring, but eventually signed a deal with the Tennessee Titans. He joins a deep group that includes Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone, and Jaden Shirden. Although there's probably no room for him on the 53-man roster, he could be someone they would like to stash on the practice squad.
