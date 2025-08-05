Shedeur Sanders named Browns starting QB vs. Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are facing off against the Cleveland Browns in their preseason opener this week and their opponent has named their starting quarterback.
"Sanders, the Browns fourth-team quarterback who has yet to take a snap with the first-team offense, is expected to start the game, a league source tells cleveland.com," Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot wrote.
"He’ll get the nod because Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are both nursing hamstring injuries, and the Browns don’t want Joe Flacco, 40, playing in the preseason opener."
With Pickett, Gabriel and Flacco out, Sanders will see a majority of Cleveland's snaps while new signee Tyler "Snoop" Huntley should also see some action.
Sanders was in consideration to be the No. 1 overall pick during the college football season, but a poor pre-draft process knocked him down all the way to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, where the Browns picked him up.
During his senior season at Colorado, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Though Sanders hasn't had much experience with the Browns first-team offense, he'll have plenty of chances to get acclimated against a Panthers defense that is aiming for a lot of improvement in the upcoming season.
The Panthers have seen a bit of Sanders during their joint practices this week, but things will change once the two teams take the field on Friday night for their big matchup.
Kickoff between the Browns and Panthers is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday inside Bank of America Stadium.
