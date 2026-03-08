Panthers Pending Free Agent Cade Mays Linked to Cleveland Browns
With only three days remaining before the NFL free agency signing period begins, teams are preparing to identify the key positions to focus on during the offseason and for 2026 improvements. The Carolina Panthers face several gaps to fill; ideally, that list remains manageable, but it could expand if OL Cade Mays departs.
Cade Mays is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and while he probably won’t get Tyler Lindenbaum money, Mays will warrant a nice payday for his services. Mays is universally regarded as one of the top 3-5 centers available in free agency.
The Panthers should have Cade Mays as a top priority for this offseason, but if Mays does ditch the Panthers for another team, it could be over in the AFC North, as one insider links Mays to the Cleveland Browns
The Browns need for OL Help
The Athletic’s Zac Jackson released his list of Browns offseason targets, which consisted of 26 players, and Cade Mays was the only Panther on the list. This comes as no surprise since the Browns had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL in 2025.
The Browns were awful in pass protection, giving up 29 sacks on the season, and ranked 31st in the league in pass block grade according to PFF.
So with the line needing work, of course, Mays would make a ton of sense for the Browns. The problem is that while he would get paid, he wouldn’t win anything because Cleveland is a lot more than just a few OL signings away from being competitive.
Mays would immediately become one of the biggest signings the Browns can make this season, especially since there's so much uncertainty about the QB room over there, and the likelihood that their franchise QB isn't even there yet.
Cade Mays' Estimated Salary Next Season
Mays will be paid more than $10 million per season under his next contract; he could range from $11 to $14 million and potentially sign a three-year deal with whoever he signs with.
The Panthers don’t have the most cap space at the moment, lurking around the $8.9 million mark, but ideally will free up some cap space through cuts and restructuring contracts.
Bringing Mays back is vital for the Panthers, as it seems unlikely they will go out and sign someone better in free agency. Even if Carolina attacks that position in the draft, relying on a rookie center can be risky.
The Panthers very well could be forced into leaning toward the offensive line in the Draft if Mays and a few others leave the Panthers,
