Stephon Gilmore or Not, Carolina Needs Help
You can't patch up every single hole in one offseason, especially when you're in the Carolina Panthers' position.
This offseason was phase one of building a competitive roster around quarterback Bryce Young. They added top-tier interior offensive linemen, some weapons in the passing game, a couple new running backs, and re-tooled a portion the starting defense. Next offseason will be ironing out the remaining sore spots and the following year it should be about filling out the roster with quality depth pieces.
Depth is going to be an issue in year one under Dave Canales and that's to be expected when you undergo this much change. But the one spot that's feeling it the most right now is corner. Jaycee Horn is your number one when he's on the field, but that's just it. He's not on the field nearly enough. Now that may change beginning in 2024, but all we have to go on his history.
The Panthers brought in Dane Jackson, who started 28 games over four years with the Buffalo Bills. In 2022, his only season as a full-time starter, Jackson had really solid production totaling 57 tackles, 12 passes defended, and two interceptions. It's possible Jackson could turn into a hidden gem, but you can't rely on that heading into the season when you have an injury-plagued Horn as your top corner.
Behind Horn and Jackson, there's not much to be excited about Dicaprio Bootle, D'Shawn Jamison, Lamar Jackson, Willie Drew...that's all the Panthers have. Really, a bunch of practice squad level guys who are trying to stick on a 53-man roster.
Over the past several months, the Panthers have been in contact with veteran free agent Stephon Gilmore about a possible reunion. It's been relatively quiet on the Gilmore front for quite some time, but don't be surprised if he waits until August to find his next home. His former college teammate Jadeveon Clowney and a few others may do all they can to recruit him to return to Carolina, but heading into his age 34 season, you would assume he'd like to sign with a contender.
Even if Gilmore signs elsewhere, the Panthers must find another veteran with starting experience to pair Horn with. There are few options remaining in free agency, but there will be some guys who are outright released or exposed to waivers during the preseason. Carolina has first say in the waiver wire order, so you can expect they'll be aggressive when a corner or two pops free.
