Suggested Panthers trade package for Trey Hendrickson includes high pick, two players
The Carolina Panthers have been linked to a trade for Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and now an analyst has suggested a package for the team to offer.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Panthers are one of at least three teams that have shown interest in Hendrickson, along with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.
With that in mind, The Sporting News' Daniel Chavkin floated a Panthers trade package that includes two players and a draft pick. Here's the proposal:
- Panthers get: Trey Hendrickson
- Bengals get: D.J. Wonnum, Bobby Brown, 2026 first-round pick
"In 2024, the Panthers had one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and adding Hendrickson would be a big boost to their up-and-coming team," Chavkin wrote. "Carolina doesn't have the young talent that some other teams could offer Cincinnati, but Wonnum is a quality player who had four sacks in eight games and Brown is a solid player entering the first year of a three-year deal with Carolina.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini and Paul Dehner Jr. report that the Bengals are looking for a package that includes a first-round selection and a young defensive player.
Chavkin's proposal checks both of those boxes, while also giving the Bengals a solid interior defensive lineman in Brown, who was signed by Carolina earlier this offseason.
That said, that's probably too much to give up, although the Panthers might be hard-pressed to not offer it up if it means landing Hendrickson.
Yes, Hendrickson is an elite edge rusher and would provide a huge upgrade along the edge for Carolina, but he's also set to turn 31 in December and needs a hefty contract extension that is likely to push higher than $30 million annually.
An offer of Wonnum and the first-round pick, which could be quite high if things don't pan out for Carolina in 2025, should suffice for Cincy.
Wonnum posted four sacks in eight games in 2024, and while he can't fully fill Hendrickson's shoes, he'd be about as good as the Bengals could hope for at this late stage in the offseason.
We definitely wouldn't rule out the Panthers making a play for Hendrickson, as the team has been quite aggressive in its approach to upgrading the defense in 2025.
The Panthers have enough cap space to fit his current contract in, and they have sufficient wiggle room in the next few years to add a lucrative Hendrickson extension to the books.
