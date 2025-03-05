The Carolina Panthers should be in hot pursuit of DK Metcalf following trade request
It's starting to look like the Seattle Seahawks are heading for a rebuild, at least offensively, following the team's release of wide receiver Tyler Lockett, and now, the trade requested by fellow star receiver DK Metcalf.
Perhaps some past relationships can help the Carolina Panthers land the WR1 they've been searching for since shipping off DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears a couple of offseasons ago.
Head coach Dave Canales was on Seattle's coaching staff for the first four years of Metcalf's career and although he had already moved on from coaching receivers, he still worked closely with them as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
Panthers general manager Dan Morgan worked in Seattle's front office with current GM John Schneider from 2010-17, serving as a scout, Assistant director of pro personnel, and Director of pro personnel. Those relationships could go a long way in facilitating a deal.
Why should the Panthers go for it?
The argument could be made that Carolina should spend all of its focus revamping the defensive side of the ball this offseason. It's hard to disagree when the unit allowed the most points in NFL history, but as Dan Morgan said at the Combine, you can't ignore one side of the ball just because you have so many holes on the other.
The Panthers took some strides offensively once Bryce Young was reinserted into the starting lineup, but they still lack a true vertical threat. DK Metcalf can be that guy. Over his six years in Seattle, he's caught 438 passes for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns, averaging 14.4 yards per reception.
Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are intriguing young talents, but are far from being a polished product. Giving Young a big body like Metcalf not only provides the ability to take more shots downfield, but also a security blanket in critical situations.
Metcalf, 27, does have one more year left on his contract, so a new deal will likely need to be in place not long after a trade is made.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers won this major NFL trade without being involved
Panthers named potential landing spot for another star 49ers WR
ESPN links Carolina Panthers to 4 intriguing ‘big name’ free agents
NFL free agency: 6 more ‘big names’ for Carolina Panthers to consider