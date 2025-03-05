All Panthers

The Carolina Panthers should be in hot pursuit of DK Metcalf following trade request

The Seahawks star could be a great fit in Carolina with Bryce Young.

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a reception against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
It's starting to look like the Seattle Seahawks are heading for a rebuild, at least offensively, following the team's release of wide receiver Tyler Lockett, and now, the trade requested by fellow star receiver DK Metcalf.

Perhaps some past relationships can help the Carolina Panthers land the WR1 they've been searching for since shipping off DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears a couple of offseasons ago.

Head coach Dave Canales was on Seattle's coaching staff for the first four years of Metcalf's career and although he had already moved on from coaching receivers, he still worked closely with them as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan worked in Seattle's front office with current GM John Schneider from 2010-17, serving as a scout, Assistant director of pro personnel, and Director of pro personnel. Those relationships could go a long way in facilitating a deal.

Why should the Panthers go for it?

Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The argument could be made that Carolina should spend all of its focus revamping the defensive side of the ball this offseason. It's hard to disagree when the unit allowed the most points in NFL history, but as Dan Morgan said at the Combine, you can't ignore one side of the ball just because you have so many holes on the other.

The Panthers took some strides offensively once Bryce Young was reinserted into the starting lineup, but they still lack a true vertical threat. DK Metcalf can be that guy. Over his six years in Seattle, he's caught 438 passes for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns, averaging 14.4 yards per reception.

Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are intriguing young talents, but are far from being a polished product. Giving Young a big body like Metcalf not only provides the ability to take more shots downfield, but also a security blanket in critical situations.

Metcalf, 27, does have one more year left on his contract, so a new deal will likely need to be in place not long after a trade is made.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

