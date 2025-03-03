NFL free agency: 6 more 'big names' for Carolina Panthers to target in 2025
Per reports, the Carolina Panthers are expected to be rather aggressive in pursuing some star free agents during the offseason. They were already linked specifically to four names on defense. ESPN's top free agents list includes a lot of players that the Panthers could be interested in. Here are six more big names that could be on their way to Charlotte soon.
The first big name is Josh Sweat, the Super Bowl star who wreaked havoc on the best quarterback in the NFL. Sweat fits an obvious need for edge rushing on a team that just couldn't pressure the quarterback last season. He'll be costly off a Super Bowl win and with a good year under his belt, but he's a big name that could transform Carolina's defense.
Osa Odighizuwa is another one to monitor. The former Dallas Cowboys star is one of the top defensive tackles on the market. That's a position the Panthers need to address after having the league's worst run defense. Oh, and he had 4.5 sacks, which would've been among the leaders in Carolina.
Dre Greenlaw is a need as well. While Zack Baun would be nice, Philly may not want him to leave and he will be costly after an All-Pro season. Greenlaw played two games off a torn Achilles, so his price tag is smaller, but when healthy, he's one of the best in the league at a spot the Panthers must adress.
For the same reason, Nick Bolton is a big name the Panthers could sign. He's probably more interested in running it back with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Panthers could throw a bag at him and fix the middle of their defense in almost one fell swoop.
Drew Dalman is the lone big name at center, the lone position the Panthers need to fix on offense. They didn't have a true center last year and had to use players often out of position. At 26, Dalman is also young enough to fit the window and fill a need.
Darius Slayton is the final "big name" on this list. The Panthers have to get a wide receiver for depth if nothing else, but adding Slayton gives the Panthers an interesting WR room. It's true that all four of these guys, Slayton, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, and Jalen Coker, are more WR2s than WR1s, but having four WR2s isn't bad.
