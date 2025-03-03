Panthers won this major NFL trade without even being involved
The Carolina Panthers absolutely need to add some wide receivers for Bryce Young this offseason, so you would think they would have been upset to watch the San Francisco 49ers ship Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round draft pick.
Quite the contrary, actually. The Panthers were probably grinning from ear to ear watching the deal take place.
Why? Because Carolina was able to extract a fourth-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys for Jonathan Mingo, which Dean Jones of Cat Crave has pointed out.
"The Panthers received a fourth-round selection for Mingo. That was perceived as good business by fans at the same," Jones wrote. "Looking at what the Niners eventually got for Samuel, it looks even better now."
Yes, it's possible that the Panthers simply lucked into the Mingo deal by taking advantage of a desperate Cowboys squad, but it does indicate that Dan Morgan and the front office are becoming more resourceful, which is a great sign moving forward.
Plus, Samuel wouldn't have been a great fit in Carolina anyway. A legitimate argument can be made that he is a declining player based on his rather pedestrian 2024 production and the fact that he is now 29 years old, which, while not ancient, isn't terrible youthful, either.
The Panthers may actually be better off pivoting to another 49ers receiver in Brandon Aiyuk or potentially exploring some more innovative trade ideas in the coming months (Romeo Doubs? Jalen Nailor? Maybe a surprise deal for Michael Pittman Jr.?).
Carolina went 5-12 this past season, and Young is just starting to come into his own. There is no need for the Panthers to rush here. They can take their time building this roster, and to be perfectly honest, they may be best served relying on the NFL Draft.
The point? Carolina just watched as a former Pro Bowl receiver went for a fifth-rounder. Mingo has caught 60 passes in two years, and the Panthers managed to bag a fourth for him.
This was a major win for Carolina, and again, Panthers fans shouldn't be all that bothered by Samuel going elsewhere, anyway.
