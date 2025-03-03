ESPN links Carolina Panthers to 4 intriguing NFL free agents
With middling cap space and a ton of roster holes, the Carolina Panthers may not be in the market for a game-breaking talent in free agency. The Khalil Macks and Chris Godwins of the world may end up being too costly for a team like Carolina to really pursue.
However, the Panthers are expected to be fairly aggressive, especially in rebuilding their defense. They have nine draft picks to work with, but ESPN insider Dan Graziano believes they will use their cap space aggressively on some bigger-name players than one might expect.
"Expect the Panthers to be seeking big-name players in free agency. I think Carolina could be in on the top safeties -- Jevon Holland, Camryn Bynum, etc. -- and might be one of the teams willing to spend big to lure defensive tackle Milton Williams away from the Super Bowl champion Eagles," Graziano reported. "The Panthers will also look to add edge rush help, with Chase Young being one of the intriguing options there."
Jeremy Fowler also reported that he's hearing much the same about the Panthers' offseason approach. He also noted that GM Dan Morgan wants to spend some money extending Jaycee Horn since the cornerback market is primed to explode soon with lucrative extensions for young stars like Derek Stingley Jr. and Sauce Gardner.
The Panthers have a lot of holes, and some of those will be better-suited with rookies in the draft, but the draft can't and won't fix everything for what was a historically bad defense last year. They need a lot of help, and they are apparently looking at some stars available to get some. It remains to be seen what other moves to clear up more cap space, potentially to sign some of those stars, will be done as well.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers’ patience with Bryce Young earns high praise
$12 million young Panthers star surprisingly named trade candidate
Georgia defenders become most-popular Panthers mock draft picks
Bryce Young stands to reap massive gain from NFL trade rumor