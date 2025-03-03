Panthers named potential landing spot for another 49ers star receiver
It's another year, and the trade rumors still haven't gone away for Brandon Aiyuk. This time, they could be the Carolina Panthers' gain. The San Francisco 49ers endured a holdout and a trade request from their star wide receiver, but they are reportedly now considering offers on the star player.
Deebo Samuel was just traded for a fifth-round pick in the final year of his contract, and with Brock Purdy due for an extension likely worth $50 million a year, the 49ers may have to shed some more money, and Last Word on Sports linked the enigmatic wide receiver to the Panthers.
Anthony Palacios said, "For the Panthers, quarterback Bryce Young finally has life in two reliable receivers this upcoming season. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are promising starters but considering this is probably Adam Thielen’s last season, they should find another capable veteran. Head Coach Dave Canales could pick up the phone and make an offer to give Young another pass catcher who’s nice with his hands and can make crucial deep ball plays."
The idea that the Panthers need another wide receiver is very on the nose. The trio of Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker isn't the worst in the NFL, but two of them had middling rookie seasons and Thielen is nearing retirement.
However, the asset cost to trade for Aiyuk would be fairly high, and the Panthers may not be able to afford to sacrifice so much when the defense is in such dire straits. Additionally, a $30 million AAV might be a little steep for the Panthers to swallow with their current cap space situation. Nevertheless, adding a bona fide WR1 might not be a bad idea in a trade.
