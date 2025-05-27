All Panthers

Three big-name free agents the Panthers should consider signing immediately

Carolina can improve its defense right away by signing one of these secondary free agents.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Holes still exist on the Carolina Panthers' roster, most of which reside on the defensive side of the football. GM Dan Morgan has already invested a lot of time, money, and effort addressing the defense, but when you are coming off a historically bad season, there's a lot that needs fixing.

The first big wave of free agency is behind us, and with the draft also in the books, the number of guaranteed roster spots for available free agents has shrunk. There are, however, a few free agents that make a ton of sense for Carolina.

Note: These are three options for the Panthers. This is not me pounding the table to sign all three, which wouldn't be possible financially.

CB Rasul Douglas

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) celebrates after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Douglas had a one-year stint with the Panthers back in 2020, which is where he put himself back on the map of NFL teams after falling out of the rotation in Philadelphia. He bounced around before finally landing in Green Bay and became a fan favorite by nabbing nine interceptions in his first two seasons with the organization.

The Panthers have their No. 1 in Jaycee Horn, but having Mike Jackson as the starter opposite of him is a little concerning. Carolina can raise the ceiling of its cornerback room by bringing Douglas back for a second tour in Charlotte.

S Julian Blackmon

Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Reynolds (87) works to bring down Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) after he intercepted a pass Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Panthers have been linked to Blackmon for much of the offseason, and I highly doubt the signing of Trevon Moehrig impacted Blackmon's interest in Carolina. Blackmon has primarily played free safety, while Moehrig has played both deep and in the box. Last season with the Colts, he registered 86 tackles, four passes defended, and three interceptions.

S Justin Simmons

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If the Panthers were considering playing Moehrig more in the box, where he'd be more effective, Justin Simmons sliding into the free safety position would be a good answer. The two-time Pro Bowler was productive last season in Atlanta, and although he'll turn 32 in November, he won't come cheap. Moving on from Jadeveon Clowney earlier this month gave Carolina a little more to work with.

