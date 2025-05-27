Three big-name free agents the Panthers should consider signing immediately
Holes still exist on the Carolina Panthers' roster, most of which reside on the defensive side of the football. GM Dan Morgan has already invested a lot of time, money, and effort addressing the defense, but when you are coming off a historically bad season, there's a lot that needs fixing.
The first big wave of free agency is behind us, and with the draft also in the books, the number of guaranteed roster spots for available free agents has shrunk. There are, however, a few free agents that make a ton of sense for Carolina.
Note: These are three options for the Panthers. This is not me pounding the table to sign all three, which wouldn't be possible financially.
CB Rasul Douglas
Douglas had a one-year stint with the Panthers back in 2020, which is where he put himself back on the map of NFL teams after falling out of the rotation in Philadelphia. He bounced around before finally landing in Green Bay and became a fan favorite by nabbing nine interceptions in his first two seasons with the organization.
The Panthers have their No. 1 in Jaycee Horn, but having Mike Jackson as the starter opposite of him is a little concerning. Carolina can raise the ceiling of its cornerback room by bringing Douglas back for a second tour in Charlotte.
S Julian Blackmon
The Panthers have been linked to Blackmon for much of the offseason, and I highly doubt the signing of Trevon Moehrig impacted Blackmon's interest in Carolina. Blackmon has primarily played free safety, while Moehrig has played both deep and in the box. Last season with the Colts, he registered 86 tackles, four passes defended, and three interceptions.
S Justin Simmons
If the Panthers were considering playing Moehrig more in the box, where he'd be more effective, Justin Simmons sliding into the free safety position would be a good answer. The two-time Pro Bowler was productive last season in Atlanta, and although he'll turn 32 in November, he won't come cheap. Moving on from Jadeveon Clowney earlier this month gave Carolina a little more to work with.
