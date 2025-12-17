NFL mock draft sees Carolina Panthers make risky selection on 'high-end' prospect

The Carolina Panthers, whether they make the playoffs or not this season, are on the come-up. They're a rising team, because they've gone from two wins to five to seven and counting. The arrow is pointing upward.

But to make the leap from plucky, scrappy, fun team that might sneak into the playoffs into a legitimate playoff team and Super Bowl contender, they have to nail the upcoming offseason. That primarily means the draft.

They won't be picking in the top 10, so the chances of landing an elite prospect are much lower. And in CBS Sports insider Mike Renner's mock draft, the Panthers take a huge risk on a prospect.

New mock draft gives Panthers extremely risky pick

The Carolina Panthers don't necessarily need one, but adding a cornerback would give them arguably the best cornerback trio in the NFL with Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, and a prospect.

But the prospect Mike Renner has them taking would be a major risk at cornerback, one they might not even need to take. He has them selecting Jermod McCoy, an undeniably talented player who hasn't taken a single snap this season.

"McCoy has already declared for the draft, making him the biggest wild-card prospect in the class. I say that because he didn't play a down of football this fall after tearing his ACL in January," Renner said.

"His tape in 2024 was top-10 worthy, but the injury throws a wrench into that projection. For the Panthers, he'd be worth a swing given their need and how scary their secondary would be if McCoy hits his high-end projection," he concluded

In taking McCoy, the Panthers passed on:

EDGE Keldric Faulk

DL Peter Woods

WR Makai Lemon

LB C.J. Allen

EDGE T.J. Parker

All of those prospects represent plenty of upside, and they're at more important positions. McCoy could end up being a steal at 16 if he bounces back, but that's a big if.

The Panthers can't be expected to make the leap to NFC South contenders if they're operating without their first-round pick next year, which is something that could happen with McCoy.

