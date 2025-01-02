Three Panthers land Pro Bowl nods as alternates
The Carolina Panthers are closer to the number one pick in the 2025 NFL Draft than they are to the playoffs. The season, which will end with at least 12 losses, has not been a good one for the team. They have experienced a few lengthy losing streaks.
For some individuals, though, the season has been quite good. The Panthers only landed one Pro Bowl starter, as Jaycee Horn's season was rewarded with a nod. Aside from him, three Panthers were named as alternates to signify that their season was worthy of praise.
Three Panthers got Pro Bowl noms as alternates
It's unlikely that these three players get into the Pro Bowl, but they're on the list: Guard Robert Hunt, running back Chuba Hubbard, and punter Johnny Hekker. Aside from Hunt, they're low on the list. Hubbard is also on IR, so he won't participate in all likelihood.
"Guard Robert Hunt was a second alternate, running back Chuba Hubbard was a fourth alternate, and punter Johnny Hekker was the fifth alternate," Darin Gantt reported on the Panthers site. "So even if they don't end up in Orlando, Fla., for the all-star event, it shows that people around the league noticed what they were doing this year."
It's a little ironic that this announcement comes now for Hekker, who had the worst game of the season last Sunday. Most of his punts had Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounces, and he failed to flip the field much. He also had a punt blocked for a touchdown.
Nevertheless, he has had a good season. The same is true of Hubbard, who was top 10 in a variety of running back metrics before going on IR, and Hunt. Hunt is the most likely player to make it since only one player is above him. If that player exits the games for any reason, he'll be in.
