Trade scenario links struggling Panthers Xavier Legette to multiple teams

This was supposed to be Xavier Legette's breakout year. The Carolina Panthers WR said he was working on eliminating the drops, and with one full season at NFL speed under his belt, he should've gotten better. Add in the exodus of Adam Thielen and the injury to Jalen Coker, and Legette should be thriving.
He's decidedly not, which has called his Panthers' future into question. If he doesn't turn it around, we may be looking at another Jonathan Mingo situation. Just two weeks into the NFL season, Legette is already finding himself on trade boards.
Steelers, 49ers linked to disappointing Panthers WR Xavier Legette as trade target
At this point, it would not be a surprise if Xavier Legette did not finish his rookie contract (fifth-year option or not) with the Panthers. He might not even make it out of this season. If he does get traded, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes he'd be worth a conditional 2026 3rd-Round Pick.
The Panthers moved up into round one in 2024 to get Legette, so that would be a disappointing turn of events. But Legette has not provided an even remotely good return on the investment the Panthers made.
The first season can be written off as plenty of rookie WRs struggle, and Carolina's passing offense was bad for more than half the season. "However, Legette has looked even worse through the first two weeks of his sophomore campaign," Knox admitted. Legette has caught four of 15 targets for just eight yards.
Tetairoa McMillan is the WR1 with ease, and Legette isn't going to change that, so the Panthers might. need to give him a change of scenery. Plus, the perpetually rebuilding Panthers, who seem closer to the first pick than a playoff berth, could benefit from getting something for him.
"While Legette's tape isn't great, he's still a physically gifted 6'3", 227-pound pass-catcher who was highly regarded entering the 2024 draft," Knox said. Legette was seen as a fringe first-rounder, so there is some value even now.
"Adding Legette would be a risk-reward move that could make a lot of sense for teams with questionable receiver depth. A third-round pick that could become a second based on statistical production would be a fair asking price for Carolina," Knox concluded.
The analyst believes the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers fit the bill as trams that could use a WR and can afford to take a flyer on a struggling player.
