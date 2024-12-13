Trevin Wallace out: What it means for Panthers defense in Week 15 vs. Cowboys
Trevin Wallace is out for the Carolina Panthers this weekend. The rookie linebacker was thrust into a big role with Shaq Thompson's injury, and he had responded fairly well through 14 weeks. This weekend, however, the Panthers will have to look at alternative options.
The Panthers are favored for the first time in 33 games and are at home, but every injury adds up. The margin between Carolina and the Dallas Cowboys is thin, and if the Panthers are going to win, it's going to require some defensive stops. Here's what state the defense will be in after Wallace was ruled out.
Trevin Wallace won't play Week 15 in Panthers-Cowboys
Rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace has officially been ruled out thanks to his shoulder injury. Today marked his third consecutive absence from practice. In his place, Dave Canales says Claudin Cherilus will start.
Also in the linebacking room, Josey Jewell is questionable. He's expected to play. The Panthers have been banged up all year on defense, and while Wallace isn't necessarily a big name, his loss will be impactful.
It further limits the depth Carolina has in the middle, which will be huge in this game. Rico Dowdle is coming off a 100-yard outing rushing for the Cowboys. They're starting backup QB Cooper Rush, which means they're liable to be run-heavy on Sunday.
That doesn't match up with a 32nd-ranked rushing defense that's now missing a starting linebacker. Jewell's presence should help, but this is still a depleted linebacker corps with Shaq Thompson not playing. Cherilus has played very little this season and will be starting in arguably the last truly winnable game for the Panthers this season.
