ESPN names biggest concern for Carolina Panthers going into 2024 NFL season
The Carolina Panthers have their work cut out for them going into the 2024 season. While we've seen glimpses of hope during training camp and the preseason, there's still a big gap between this team and the rest of the conference. ESPN's Football Power Index certainly thinks so. In their latest ranking, Carolina came in dead last in FPI, with just a 2.7% chance of winning their division and a 4.5% chance of making the playoffs.
What's holding this team back compared to the competition? Simply put, they don't have enough firepower at too many of the most-important positions in the modern game. At the top of the list is their lack of a pass rush and their depth at cornerback. Those are the biggest concerns that ESPN beat reporter David newton cited for the Panthers going into the season.
"Lack of a pass rush and depth at corner. Signing 31-year-old OLB Jadeveon Clowney was big, but there's no proven sack threat opposite him until free agent addition D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps) returns, and there is no indication of when that might be. The lack of a rush is magnified by the lack of a proven corner opposite Jaycee Horn, who has played only 22 games in his first three seasons due to injuries."
Carolina is well aware that the roster is lacking at those two spots. The team is currently considering options at edge, including former first-round draft pick Charles Harris. We know Jadeveon Clowney is going to take care of business, and ESPN is projecting a huge year for him as a pass rusher. However, with D.J. Wonnum on the PUP list and no other proven edge rushers on the depth chart, they'll either need to sign a difference-maker or find somebody to step up.
At corner they recently gave up seventh-round draft pick Michael Barrett to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for veteran cornerback Mike Jackson. However, much will hinge on the health of Jaycee Horn, no matter what the rest of that unit does.
