What Can the Panthers Expect from CB Dane Jackson?
Shortly after trading away Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Carolina Panthers signed former Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson to a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million.
It's not the flashiest signings by any means, but Jackson did play well when given the opportunity in Buffalo and earned the trust of head coach Sean McDermott. "He's been nothing but exceptional in his mindset, willing to contribute to in any role to the team," the Bills coach said back in October.
The Bills were interested in bringing Jackson back, but he likely priced out of what they were willing to pay. Plus, he'll have more of an opportunity here in Carolina. Aside from Jaycee Horn, the Panthers have a bunch of question marks at the corner position. Troy Hill and rookie Chau Smith-Wade will primarily play the nickel, meaning D'Shawn Jaminson, Dicaprio Bootle, Lamar Jackson and undrafted free agent Willie Drew are the only other options for Carolina on the outside.
Dan Morgan will add to this group during the preseason as other corners get released outright or are exposed to waivers. There's also the possibility that Carolina could strike a deal with Stephon Gilmore, albeit unlikely. The Panthers have roughly $6 million in available cap space and I'm not sure that's enough cash to land a veteran corner who wants to be on a contender.
So, can Jackson be the guy opposite of Horn? Maybe. Personally, I haven't seen enough that gives me the confidence to say he's the best option, but he did make a strong first impression on defensive passing game coordinator, Jonathan Cooley.
“Dane has been an excellent teammate so far. He’s just a come to work guy. He’s done a really good job adapting to what we’re asking with the scheme. Dane’s no nonsense. He plays tough and he has great energy, so the guys kind of gravitate towards him in that manor. His demeanor’s great, he’s very calm. But when he’s out there on the grass he kind of turns up."
Jackson may give the Panthers enough to get by for a year, but I have a feeling they'll need to find a long-term solution come next offseason.
