Biggest Question Marks for the Panthers Heading Into 2024
There are a million concerns for the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2024 season, but there are a handful of areas that standout just a little more. Some of these questions can be addressed prior to the season with personnel changes, but not all.
Does Bryce Young look like a No. 1 overall pick?
This is without question the biggest concern for Carolina fans heading into the season. Not much else matters if Young fails to make strides and show that he can be a franchise quarterback. He's received a boost in interior protection, added weapons in both the backfield and at receiver, and has a head coach that has worked wonders with quarterbacks seemingly on their last life as a starter in the NFL. If Young doesn't answer the bell, the Panthers are in serious trouble.
Will a lead back emerge?
It's nice to have several options in the backfield, but someone has to step up and be the guy. You'd like for it to be Jonathon Brooks, although that's quite a big ask for a rookie who is coming off an ACL injury. Regardless, your lead back can't average 3.8 yards per carry. That type of production isn't going to get the job done. The Panthers have invested a lot into this room, but that doesn't necessarily mean the answer is on the roster.
Is there enough quality depth on the d-line?
Derrick Brown, A'Shawn Robinson, and Shy Tuttle form a strong starting unit up front but there's not much to be excited about beyond them. I'm not big on Nick Thurman or LaBryan Ray, and I'm not really sure what to expect of sixth rounder Jaden Crumedy. GM Dan Morgan stated that he would be aggressive with the waiver wire and if I had to guess, this would be the first area outside of corner he will look to upgrade.
Can the Panthers add another starting corner?
Speaking of corner, the Panthers have been in contact with Stephon Gilmore for quite some time about a possible reunion. The longer he remains unsigned, the less likely it is he returns to Carolina. If it's not Gilmore, who is it? No offense to Dane Jackson, but he can't be your other starter opposite of Jaycee Horn. He has to be the third guy on the depth chart who can rotate in and be a serviceable option. This isn't just about Jackson, though. Horn has obviously been unable to stay healthy throughout his career and you can't rely on his availability to change in 2024. Respectfully, you can't go into the season with an injury-plagued Jaycee Horn and Dane Jackson as your top two corners.
