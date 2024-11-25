What Jaycee Horn said about his penalty problems vs. DeAndre Hopkins
Jaycee Horn was penalized a few times while guarding DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday. The Carolina Panthers cornerback got called for holding multiple times and a pass interference once. It was a difficult day against a veteran wide receiver who also caught multiple passes, including a touchdown. The former first-round pick opened up after the loss about his penalty issues.
Jaycee Horn calls out DeAndre Hopkins after loss
On several occasions, Jaycee Horn begged and pleaded his case with officials, swearing up and down that he didn't commit a penalty or that DeAndre Hopkins was at fault. Some replays showed that Hopkins initiated contact on occasion, something Horn was quick to point out.
He said, "The man pushes off every play. That's his game, he's got a right to do that, but I feel like they should let the DBs play a little more. The coaches talked to us about the referee staff, I think they were like second in the league in DPI or holdings." Horn said he tried to talk to the referees before the game, letting them know that Hopkins would be pushing and he might be pulling a little, too. "Obviously, it didn't work," he said.
The cornerback did say he'd go back and watch the film as he's sure he did commit penalties in a few of the plays, but he felt like every third down was marked by a call against him. Horn also said it was a little frustrating and forces him to be less aggressive than he might want to be.
