What Olympic Sports Could Current Carolina Panthers Medal In?
If you’re like me you’ve spent the last week learning rules about sports as you’ve watched them. You’ve become an “expert” on things like archery, judo, and fencing. You’ve said out loud “I could take one of these guys” when watching table tennis. You’ve felt like the Leonardo DiCaprio meme pointing at the TV when you recognize the gymnasts arms were bent when they touched the vault.
The Olympics are the best. The human interest stores, the lifelong dreams come true, and most importantly (for me), sports during the work day.
Obviously the 33rd Olympiad has been on the front of my brain. But so have the Carolina Panthers as they continue training camp. I got to thinking, which Olympic events could some 2024 Panthers compete in? Here’s what I came up with.
Adam Thielen: Golf
The veteran wide receiver has been a star on the gridiron, but his prowess on the links cannot be denied. On an appearance on popular sports podcast Pardon My Take, Thielen tabbed himself as one of the favorites for the recently played American Century Classic Celebrity Pro-Am. The Carolina wide out failed to deliver on that promise, but he impressed, finishing in 7th.
I don’t know the handicaps of every member of the Panthers, but I bet I’d be hard pressed to find a better golfer than Thielen in that locker room. Specialists Johnny Hekker and J.J. Jansen probably have a shot at the crown, as they admittedly have more time than the average NFL player, but Thielen owns the crown for now.
Xavier Legette: Equestrian
Johnny Hekker: Archery
Hekker is one of the most accurate punters in NFL history. His ability to place puts in the coffin corners is a real weapon. I’d imagine that accuracy would transfer to a bow in his hands, right?
Raheem Blackshear: 100M
That man is fast. This is likely going to be the most contentious one as numerous other Panthers come to mind. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Xavier Legette, etc. have a claim for this title, but I’m giving to Blackshear. Of all events, this one would be the most fun to watch at a normal weekday practice. I'd be very interested in seeing a showdown on the track between some of the Panthers' fastest players.
Bryce Young/Stephen Sullivan/Derrick Brown: 3x3 basketball
This stems from a video the Panthers put out earlier in the offseason.
The three players mentioned most were Young, Sullivan, and Brown. That squad makes sense! Young could distribute as the point guard (stop me if you’ve heard that one before), Sullivan could be the athletic wing, and Brown could bang in the post. It’s a perfect fit.
Shoutout to Hall of Famer Julius Peppers, probably the most accomplished hooper to ever suit up for the Panthers. Unless you count Lavar Ball.
Diontae Johnson: Fencing
I went fencing one time for what I think was a school field trip (it might have been a birthday party or a Cub Scouts thing, I’m old). I don’t remember the specifics of the event, but I do remember the skills it took to fence. Quick feet, deception, lightning reflexes, awareness of your immediate surroundings, and top-notch hand-eye coordination. Sounds like a good wide receiver to me.
Diontae Johnson possesses all of those traits in spades. His footwork leaves defenders cross-eyed. His deep release package makes him one of the toughest covers in the league. He catches everything. I’d like to see Johnson go to work an épée in his hand.
Robert Hunt/Damien Lewis: Weightlifting
Hunt and Lewis are mountainous men. Bryce Young’s personal body guards push around 300+ pound defensive tackles on a daily basis, so there is no doubt the guard duo can move weight in the gym.