What Panthers hopeful Hunter Renfrow said about his WR mates
The Carolina Panthers are taking a flyer on Hunter Renfrow, a former 1,000-yard wide receiver who was out of the NFL last year after struggling with a major health issue. After recovering and working back up to NFL speed, he's now in Panthers camp.
He is aiming to make the roster, something that's never been guaranteed. This is because of the depth the Panthers have at his position, something he spoke on after Monday's practice in the second week of camp.
Hunter Renfrow has immense praise for Panthers WR room
Hunter Renfrow is fighting for a spot on the roster despite really showing out at training camp thus far. Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan, and Adam Thielen are locks to make the roster. Both Jimmy Horn Jr. and Jalen Coker are highly likely as well. That leaves one or two other spots that Renfrow can grab.
"We have a really good group. I think we have a really talented group. It's the deepest I've ever been around," he said. We have seven or eight guys that comfortably can go out there and play and a lot of young guys that are proving they can."
Renfrow said this pushes him to work harder and be better, similar to what happened when he was at Clemson with a stacked roster that pushed him to work harder and get into the NFL. "Iron sharpens iron," he added.
The Panthers may want to keep Renfrow for the sole purpose of making sure no other team gets him. He's been a camp standout so far, so even if he does miss out on a spot in Carolina, other teams would likely rush to sign him once he landed on the market, and the Panthers won't want to be haunted by the sharp route running he's already shown them.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Chuba Hubbard shrugs off training camp fight with Trevin Wallace
Tre’Von Moehrig much more than just a safety upgrade for Panthers
Panthers WR Xavier Legette cooks Jaycee Horn over the top for TD
Rising Panthers rookie goes off online over Cam Newton controversy