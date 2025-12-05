Where Carolina Panthers starters rank in NFL according to their PFF grades

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a stunning upset win over the Los Angeles Rams, which could represent a big turning point for the long-suffering franchise.

We'll have to wait and see if they can break the up-and-down pattern they've had all year, because the Panthers are now on their very late bye week.

At least this gives us a good opportunity to take stock and see where the team stands. Let's examine each starter's Pro Football Focus grade for the season and where that ranks them at their respective positions compared to the rest of the league.

Panthers offense

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) on the sideline during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

- QB Bryce Young: 64.7 - ranks 37 out of 50

- RB Rico Dowdle: 70.1 - ranks 30 out of 61

- RB Chuba Hubbard: 68.8 - ranks 34 out of 61

- WR Tetairoa McMillan: 77.8 - ranks 21 out of 127

- WR Xavier Legette: 53.9 - ranks 117 out of 127

- WR Jalen Coker: 67.8 - ranks 54 out of 127

- TE Mitchell Evans: 71.0 - ranks 16 out of 74

- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders: 50.8 - ranks 69 out of 74

- TE Tommy Tremble: 57.4 - ranks 55 out of 74

- RT Taylor Moton: 77.9 - ranks 16 out of 81

- LT Ickey Ekwonu: 72.6 - ranks 26 out of 81

- LG Damien Lewis: 77.4 - ranks 9 out of 79

- G Brady Christensen: 72.7 - ranks 16 out of 79

- C Austin Corbett: 70.3 - ranks 12 out of 37

- C Cade Mays: 62.1 - ranks 21 out of 37

Panthers defense

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton (11) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

- OLB Nic Scourton: 66.0 - ranks 55 out of 110

- OLB DJ Wonnum: 54.9 - ranks 93 out of 110

- DL Derrick Brown: 75.6 - ranks 11 out of 129

- DL A'Shawn Robinson: 68.2: ranks 31 out of 129

- DL Bobby Brown: 53.1 - ranks 90 out of 129

- DL Tershawn Wharton: 40.8 - ranks 117 out of 129

- LB Trevin Wallace: 55.3 - ranks 55 out of 84

- LB Christian Rozeboom: 51.0 - ranks 66 out of 84

- CB Mike Jackson: 71.8 - ranks 18 out of 110

- CB Chau Smith-Wade: 61.9 - ranks 56 out of 110

- CB Jaycee Horn: 60.0 - ranks 65 out of 110

- S Tre'von Moehrig: 64.6 - ranks 44 out of 95

- S Nick Scott: 62.6 - ranks 55 out of 95

- S Lathan Ransom: 54.5 - ranks 78 out of 95

