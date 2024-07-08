Which Four Players Make Up the Carolina Panthers' Mount Rushmore?
There have been a number of extremely talented players to don the Carolina Panthers uniform in the franchise's short existence, but only four of them can make up the team's Mount Rushmore. Who does it include? Here are my picks.
1. QB Cam Newton
Newton isn't just the best quarterback in franchise history, but there's an argument to be made that he's one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. Injuries slowed him down toward the end of his career, but he was phenomenal during his prime. One of the league's most-feared QBs thanks to his powerful running style in addition to having a cannon for an arm. When you say anything about the Carolina Panthers, most immediately think of Cam Newton.
2. WR Steve Smith Sr.
There are few wide receivers in the history of the NFL that had a better career than Hall of Famer Steve Smith Sr. In 2005, he became just the third player in league history to win the receiving triple crown leading the NFL with 103 receptions, 1,563 yards, and 12 touchdowns. Cooper Kupp became the fourth to achieve that feat in 2021.
3. DE Julius Peppers
One of the best pass rushers ever. Pep was a different breed. He towered over people with his 6'7", 295-pound frame - length that gave offensive tackles fits throughout his career. He ranks fourth all-time in sacks with 159.5 which ranks behind only Bruce Smith, Reggie White, and Kevin Greene. This February it was announced that he would be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
4. LB Luke Kuechly
There are freaks and then there is Luke Kuechly. The game has never seen a player as instinctual and as intellectual as him. He knew where the ball was going before the snap based off of tendencies and what he consumed during the week in the film room. This guy was a human cheat code. He may have retired early, but he will forever be considered as one of the best linebackers in the history of the NFL.
Honorable mention: QB Jake Delhomme, RB Jonathan Stewart, WR Muhsin Muhammad, TE Greg Olsen, OL Jordan Gross, LB Thomas Davis Sr., LB Sam Mills.
