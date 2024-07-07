What a Realistic, Disappointing, & Dream 2024 Season Looks Like for the Panthers
What are realistic expectations for the Carolina Panthers in 2024? What would a disappointing season look like? And how about a dream season? We break it all down below.
1. Realistic
Record: 5-12 or 6-11.
Even with all the moves the Panthers have made, they are still a couple of years away from being a true competitor in the NFC. Depth is a major issue in the trenches for Carolina on both sides of the ball, but particularly on defense. Make no mistake about it, winning five or six games is nothing to scoff at when you're coming off a two-win campaign.
2. Disappointing
Record: 4-13 or worse
I think most would agree that with the additions Carolina made to the roster this offseason, they should at least reach five wins. Anything short of that number would classify as a disappointment. Even last year's two-win team had five one-score games. This group should be able to flip a handful of those into wins. Let me state, however, going 4-13 doesn't necessarily mean that Bryce Young and/or Dave Canales aren't the answer. It all depends on how you arrive to that record.
3. Dream
Record: 9-8 or better.
7-10 and 8-9 are absent from these three buckets because it's in between a realistic and dream type of season. It's overachieving more than anything. But winning nine games, NINE... is something to really get excited about. Improving your win total by seven and recording the first winning season since 2017 would be something I'm not sure even Dave Canales himself is expecting in year one. Reaching this mark likely means the Panthers are at worst in the conversation for a postseason bid late in the year.
